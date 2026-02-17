The Internet's Demise: Piers Morgan's Arsenal Take

In the wild world of the internet, where outrageous opinions reign supreme, Piers Morgan has taken it to a whole new level with his take on Arsenal. Brace yourself for a journey into the depths of online controversy.

The year 2025 saw the Oxford English Dictionary crown 'rage bait' as its word of the year, a fitting description for the state of social media. Scrolling through your feed is like indulging in a whole tub of Ben & Jerry's - momentarily satisfying, but leaving a bitter aftertaste.

Fast forward to 2026, and you can't help but recall Stewart Lee's iconic routine, where he perfectly encapsulates the essence of Jeremy Clarkson's 'outrageous politically incorrect opinions for money'. Twitter, once a platform with its own set of issues, has now evolved (or devolved) under Elon Musk's leadership, with the X rebrand solidifying its status as a haven for controversy.

Enter Morgan's bold claim: Arsenal's 2025-26 squad is the strongest in the history of world club football. You'd expect a seasoned media veteran like Morgan to rise above such hyperbole, especially when compared to the tribal madness of Arsenal Twitter, but then you remember those cringe-worthy interviews with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This man has no shame. His pinned post on X is a nauseating reminder of the early internet's most infamous content. In today's attention economy, people are willing to go to extreme lengths for a moment in the spotlight.

Speaking of Arsenal and rage bait, The Telegraph recently published an article that caused quite a stir. An Arsenal fan declared the club's supporters as 'the most insufferable fans in football', sparking a backlash and some valid counterpoints. When you consider Morgan's rants and the more obnoxious Arsenal fans online, it's hard not to see some truth in the idea that they might be 'football's flat earthers'.

Arsenal does have a deep and well-balanced squad, with quality backups for every position. It's a result of their substantial spending and consistent summer reinforcements without losing key players. However, when you start comparing player-for-player with iconic teams like Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, you've already lost the argument.

Engaging with Morgan's nonsense only gives him the attention he craves. By participating, you're falling into his trap, just as I am right now. Remember, sometimes it's best to let the internet's controversies slide, especially when they're not worth the mental energy.