Pierre Gasly Under Fire: Was His Skiing Post a Tribute or Disrespect to Michael Schumacher? (2026)

In a recent incident that sparked considerable controversy, Formula One driver Pierre Gasly faced intense backlash for a social media post he made on the day Michael Schumacher celebrated his 57th birthday. The 29-year-old Alpine racer took to Instagram to share snapshots from a skiing trip with his girlfriend, Kika Gomes, referring to their snowy escape as "snow heaven."

What caught many people’s attention was Gasly's choice of clothing: a red Marlboro jacket, which closely resembled the Ferrari-branded gear that Schumacher often sported while skiing during his illustrious racing career. While some fans interpreted this outfit as a heartfelt homage to the legendary seven-time world champion, a significant number of others viewed the timing as painfully inappropriate, especially considering the tragic events surrounding Schumacher's skiing accident in 2013.

The reactions on social media were quick and sharply critical. One user on X expressed disbelief at Gasly’s decision, stating, "I don't know how he thought that this is a good idea. Skiing ruined Schumacher's life forever, so how would you come to the conclusion that you have to pay tribute to the man by skiing on his birthday and posting it on social media?" Others echoed similar sentiments, labeling the post as "very tasteless and very disrespectful and inappropriate," while another commenter remarked on the poor judgment displayed, given the location where Schumacher's accident occurred.

Amidst the criticisms, one fan succinctly articulated, "This type of 'tribute' to Schumacher doesn't seem like the brightest idea."

Michael Schumacher's life changed forever when he suffered a traumatic brain injury after colliding with a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps back in December 2013. This unfortunate incident led to him being placed in a medically induced coma, necessitating continuous care at his Lake Geneva home ever since. His family has been fiercely protective of his privacy, releasing limited information regarding his recovery, particularly after numerous attempts by medical professionals and others to leak sensitive details. Notably, a blackmail scheme in 2025 involving stolen hard drives containing personal photographs, videos, and medical records led to legal action against three individuals, including Schumacher's former bodyguard, Markus Fritsche.

Fritsche received a two-year suspended sentence after denying involvement in the incident, while Yilmaz Tozturkan, a nightclub bouncer, was sentenced to three years in prison, though he remains free on bail. His son, Daniel Lins, received a six-month suspended sentence.

On the occasion of her father’s birthday, Schumacher’s daughter, Gina-Maria, shared a nostalgic family photo featuring herself, her brother Mick, and their mother Corinna alongside Michael, captioning it with a touching message: "The best forever. Happy birthday, Dad!"

Richard Hopkins, the former Head of Operations at Red Bull, revealed that only a select few individuals are allowed to visit Schumacher, emphasizing the strict rules governing these visits. "But there are fairly strict rules, and we don’t talk about those rules," he added, highlighting the family's desire for privacy amidst the ongoing public interest.