phzy Bought Out of Contract: Why Did 9INE Let Him Go? (CS2 News) (2026)

The gaming world is abuzz with the recent news of 'phzy' Smidebrant's departure from the 9INE team. This comes just a month into his second stint with the organization, marking a swift end to an already tumultuous period. But what led to this abrupt exit? Let's delve into the details.

phzy's journey with 9INE began in July 2025 when he was loaned from the Wildcard team. The NA side aimed to strengthen their lineup for the StarLadder Budapest Major, a prestigious tournament. However, Wildcard's entire team was benched after failing to qualify for the Major, prompting a strategic shift. This led to phzy's return to the Wildcard fold, leaving 9INE in a state of flux.

Fast forward to the present, and 9INE has made a bold move. They released phzy after just 23 maps, a decision that has sparked curiosity and debate. During his short stay, phzy's performance was notable, with an impressive 1.00 rating across various tournaments, including Galaxy Battle 2025 Phase 5, CCT Season 3 Europe Series 12, and DraculaN Season 4. Despite this, the team decided to part ways.

The current 9INE roster now features a mix of familiar and new faces. Rasmus 'raalz' Steensborg, Tobias 'kraghen' Kragh Jensen, Jan 'cej0t' Dyl, Bartosz 'bnox' Niebisz, and Danny 'BERRY' Krüger (Coach) form the core. Additionally, Josef 'faveN' Baumann remains inactive, suggesting a strategic focus on different aspects of the team's performance.

This development raises questions about the future direction of 9INE and the reasons behind phzy's release. Will the team rebuild with a fresh approach? Or will they seek new talent to fill the void? The gaming community eagerly awaits the answers, as the story of 9INE continues to unfold.

