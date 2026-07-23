Physicists have uncovered subtle deviations in the universe’s geometry, challenging long-held assumptions about its uniformity and expanding our understanding of dark matter and cosmic expansion. A team of researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute analyzed data from exploding stars and galaxy surveys, revealing potential new physics beyond the standard FLRW model. This work combines mathematical tests and machine learning techniques to probe cosmic anomalies without relying on preexisting models. The findings suggest that even large-scale structures like galaxy clusters and voids may interact differently than previously thought, hinting at deeper questions about the nature of space and time. If these effects are real, they could redefine how we understand the universe’s evolution, pushing the boundaries of current cosmological theories. As future surveys refine their data, scientists aim to determine whether hidden complexities reshape our view of the cosmos.
Physicists Find Unusual Universe Patterns That Could Change Cosmology (2026)
References
- https://www.livescience.com/space/cosmology/physicists-find-evidence-that-the-universe-isnt-perfectly-uniform-potentially-unraveling-a-100-year-old-model-of-cosmology
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