Photographer's Lens: Capturing Zohran Mamdani's Journey to NYC Mayor (2026)

Imagine witnessing a meteoric ascent from obscurity to the pinnacle of power in one of the world's most iconic cities—now picture yourself behind the lens, freezing those pivotal moments in time. This is the extraordinary story of Zohran Mamdani's journey, a tale that begins with him as an unheralded state lawmaker and culminates in his inauguration as New York City's mayor at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026. Often dubbed the second-most challenging role in American governance—right after the presidency, due to its immense scale, diverse population, and labyrinthine bureaucracy—this position demands navigating everything from housing crises to economic disparities in a city that never sleeps.

But here's where it gets controversial: How does someone relatively unknown leapfrog to such a high-profile post in just a few years? Campaign photographer Kara McCurdy has been there from the start, snapping shots of Mamdani long before his initial bid for the New York State Assembly back in 2020. Through her camera, she's chronicled the grit, the rallies, and the behind-the-scenes strategy that turned a political newcomer into a major player. For instance, her images might capture the energy of grassroots movements, like community forums where everyday residents voice their frustrations over inequality, highlighting the grassroots power that propelled Mamdani forward.

In a friendly chat with journalist Ali Rogin, McCurdy opens up about this transformative experience, sharing insights that make the political world feel more accessible.

Kayan Taraporevala, an Associate Producer for PBS News Hour, and Satvi Sunkara, an associate producer for PBS News Weekend, lend their support to this piece, ensuring a well-rounded perspective.

And this is the part most people miss: Behind the headlines of political victories, there's the human element—the late-night strategy sessions, the unexpected alliances, and the sheer determination required to thrive in such a cutthroat arena. But is this rise a testament to merit and hard work, or does it raise eyebrows about the influence of money, media, or insider connections in modern politics? Some might argue it's a refreshing shift toward progressive voices, while others could see it as emblematic of a system that favors charisma over experience.