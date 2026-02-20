Phone Ban in Schools: Education Secretary's New Guidance (2026)

A bold move by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has sparked debate: ban phones in schools! In a letter to English schools, she urged teachers to ensure students never use phones during the school day. This comes just after a proposed ban on social media for under-16s in the UK. But is it too restrictive?

Phillipson's letter, obtained by the BBC, emphasizes a phone-free environment, even for teachers. She argues that phones shouldn't be used as calculators or for research during lessons, break times, or lunch. The Ofsted will inspect schools' mobile phone policies, but some unions find this approach 'misguided'.

The previous Conservative government's guidance on phones in schools was deemed unclear, prompting Phillipson to strengthen it. She wants to ensure students don't use phones at school, but this has raised concerns about the role of Ofsted in 'policing' these policies.

While the social media ban consultation has been welcomed, the idea of Ofsted monitoring phone policies has faced backlash. Unions argue that schools need support, not heavy-handed inspection. The debate intensifies as the government's guidance only applies to England, with other UK nations taking different approaches.

So, is a phone ban the best way to protect students? Or does it restrict their freedom and learning opportunities? The controversy unfolds, leaving many educators and parents divided. What's your take on this issue? Share your thoughts below!

