Phoenix Shelves Red Light Cameras: What You Need to Know! (2026)

Phoenix's Red Light Dilemma: A Safety Measure Shelved?

A city's decision to halt a safety initiative raises questions. Phoenix, Arizona, has a startling issue with red-light runners, yet the city has decided to put a brake on its plans to catch and ticket these offenders. But why?

Arizona's red-light running problem is well-documented. AAA's data reveals that the state leads the nation in red-light crash rates per capita, and federal statistics show a staggering 20% of deadly crashes involve red-light runners. This is a serious concern for road safety.

The city of Phoenix had planned to address this issue by deploying photo enforcement cameras at 17 locations across the city. However, in a surprising turn of events, they announced that these cameras will only be used to catch speeders, not red-light violators.

Matt Wilson, from the Phoenix Street Transportation Department, stated that the city is considering the idea of red light cameras but hasn't implemented them yet. This decision comes after the Phoenix City Council voted overwhelmingly in 2024 to reintroduce traffic photo enforcement, citing the alarming number of deadly crashes and aggressive driving incidents.

Council members, like Ann O'Brien, emphasized the need for red light safety, sharing that her district's intersections are among the most dangerous for red-light crashes. Safety advocates argue that the absence of red light cameras has led to a rise in crashes. Personal injury attorney Joseph D'Aguanno noted a significant drop in injuries and fatalities at intersections with cameras, a trend that has reversed since their removal in 2019.

Phoenix police acknowledge the importance of addressing speeding, which often contributes to accidents, along with distracted driving. However, the decision to exclude red-light violations from the photo enforcement program remains a mystery.

Adding to the intrigue, a legislative resolution (SCR 1004) is making its way through the Arizona Legislature, giving voters a say on the future of photo traffic enforcement. This move by Republican lawmakers could significantly impact the use of traffic cameras statewide.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should the power to decide on traffic enforcement methods be in the hands of voters, or is this a technical decision best left to experts? The debate continues, and the fate of Phoenix's red light camera program hangs in the balance.

What do you think? Is this a missed opportunity to improve road safety, or are there valid reasons for the city's decision? Share your thoughts in the comments below!