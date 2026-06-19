Phoenix Open 2026: Chris Gotterup's Dramatic Playoff Win | Golf Highlights (2026)

A thrilling finish at the Phoenix Open left golf fans on the edge of their seats! The unexpected outcome had everyone talking.

Chris Gotterup, fresh from his victory at the Sony Open, continued his impressive form with a stunning 7-under 64 in the final round. However, the real drama unfolded when Hideki Matsuyama, the two-time defending champion, stumbled at the crucial moment.

Matsuyama, known for his consistent performance in converting leads, had a remarkable record of five consecutive 54-hole leads turned into wins. But on this day, he couldn't quite seal the deal.

As the final round progressed, Matsuyama's tee shots became increasingly wayward. On the reachable par-4 17th, he narrowly avoided disaster, and then on the 18th, he found himself in the church pew bunkers, his 11th missed fairway of the day. A difficult second shot from the bunker, and Matsuyama's hopes of a playoff slipped away.

But here's where it gets controversial... Gotterup, with a cool head, stepped up and delivered a birdie on the first playoff hole, securing his fourth PGA Tour win and his second in just three starts this season. An incredible achievement, especially considering the competition he faced.

And this is the part most people miss... Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer, had a remarkable turnaround. After a shaky start, he climbed up the leaderboard with a series of birdies, showcasing his resilience and skill. Scheffler's performance was a testament to his ability to stay in the game and fight until the very end.

The Phoenix Open, known for its rowdy atmosphere, witnessed an exciting battle between these top golfers. Matsuyama's consecutive wins in 2016 and 2017 made him a fan favorite, but Gotterup's victory in the playoff showcased his determination and skill.

So, what do you think? Was Gotterup's win a well-deserved triumph, or did Matsuyama's misfortune play a significant role? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this thrilling golf showdown!