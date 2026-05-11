Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: A Historic Rivalry Continues (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty reignite their historic rivalry! These teams have a long-standing battle, dating back to the WNBA's inaugural season, where they both showcased their skills and met in the playoffs. The Liberty emerged victorious that year, but their paths have crossed again, and this time, the Mercury are ready to claim their revenge.

Fast forward to the present, and these teams are still going strong. Last year's playoffs saw an intense battle, with the Mercury pulling off an impressive comeback after losing the first game. They won the next two, showcasing their resilience and determination. But here's where it gets controversial... the Liberty managed to snatch an overtime victory, leaving the Mercury with a tough road ahead.

The 2026 season promises more excitement, with these teams facing off three times. The first two meetings will be early on, with the Liberty hosting the Mercury on their brief road trip. Winning away from home is no easy feat, but if the Mercury can secure at least one win, they'll be in a strong position to take the series. And this is the part most people miss... it's all about momentum and building that winning mentality.

The teams will meet again later in the season, this time with the Mercury hosting. With home-court advantage, they have a real chance to sweep the series or at least secure a 2-1 win. Last year, the Mercury proved their dominance, winning 3-1 against the Liberty. Monique Akoa Makani, with her career-high 21 points, led the way, supported by Alyssa Thomas' impressive stats and contributions from Sami Whitcomb, Satou Sabally, and Kitija Laksa.

This series is a true test of mettle for both teams. The Mercury and the Liberty are contenders, and this is their chance to prove their worth. With the playoffs looming, these teams could very well meet again, and the outcome of this series could be a crucial factor. Who will emerge as the true champion? Will the Mercury continue their winning streak, or will the Liberty rise to the challenge? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned and follow us on X to stay updated on the Mercury's journey and their upcoming battles with the New York Liberty! (https://x.com/MercuryOnSI)