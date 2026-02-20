The Phoenix Mercury: Clutch in Overtime - A 2015 Season Recap

In the world of sports, the ability to perform under pressure often separates the good teams from the great ones. The Phoenix Mercury, fresh off a championship win in 2014, showcased this grit in 2015, finishing with a commendable 20-14 record. This stellar performance earned them another playoff berth, a testament to their consistent excellence. Though they didn't repeat as champions, falling to the Minnesota Lynx in the second series, their journey was marked by thrilling overtime battles and unforgettable moments.

The season was a rollercoaster of highs and lows. It began with a victory against the San Antonio Stars, with a score of 76-71. But the Mercury quickly faced adversity, losing their next two games. They then bounced back with a win against the Lynx, only to stumble against the Connecticut Sun in a particularly memorable game.

That game against the Sun was a nail-biter, going into double overtime! Connecticut ultimately prevailed, with a score of 90-78. Leading the charge for Phoenix was DeWanna Bonner, who scored 21 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, dished out 4 assists, and had 2 blocks. Bonner's clutch performance, including a buzzer-beating layup to force the first overtime, highlighted her importance to the team.

Candice Dupree contributed 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block, while Monique Currie added 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Sun went on a 12-0 run in the second overtime, ultimately securing the win. However, this loss didn't deter the Mercury. They quickly proved their resilience by winning against the Los Angeles Sparks with a score of 94-91. Bonner continued her scoring prowess with 22 points, supported by strong performances from Dupree (21 points), Brittney Griner (19 points), and Currie (12 points). Leilani Mitchell's late 3-pointer sealed the victory.

Later that month, the Mercury engaged in another overtime showdown, this time against the Chicago Sky, winning 89-87. Bonner's dominant performance, with 34 points, including 8 in overtime, was pivotal. The team outscored Chicago 11-9 in overtime, overcoming Elena Delle Donne's impressive 32 points. Griner, Currie, and Dupree each scored 11 points, showcasing the team's balanced scoring.

And this is the part most people miss... The Mercury's overtime dominance continued as they triumphed over the Tulsa Shock, 87-84. Bonner's late-game heroics, along with 25 points, were complemented by Dupree's 24 points and Griner's 18 points.

Overall, the Phoenix Mercury demonstrated their ability to thrive under pressure, going 3-1 in overtime games. This resilience helped them secure a playoff spot and further cemented their legacy. What do you think? Did the Mercury's overtime success highlight their championship potential, or were there other factors at play? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

