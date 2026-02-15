Phoenix Mercury's 2021 Season: A Recap of Their Series Wins and Losses (2026)

Phoenix Mercury's 2021 season was a rollercoaster of triumphs and heartbreaks, ultimately leading them to the WNBA Finals. Despite falling short of the championship title, their journey was a testament to their skill and determination. Let's dive into the specifics!

Finishing the regular season with a commendable 19-13 record, the Mercury showcased their prowess. Their playoff run began with a nail-biting victory over the New York Liberty, 83-82. They then outmatched the Seattle Storm, paving their way to a showdown with the Las Vegas Aces. After conquering the Aces, Phoenix secured their spot in the WNBA Finals. This marked their fifth Finals appearance, a significant achievement.

In the Finals, they faced the Chicago Sky, who etched their name in history by clinching their first championship. Kahleah Copper, with her stellar performance, earned the Finals MVP award, leading her team to victory.

Despite the championship loss, the Mercury celebrated several season series wins. They dominated the Atlanta Dream, achieving a clean sweep with scores of 92-81, 84-69, and 76-75. Another impressive feat was their 3-0 sweep against the Chicago Sky, including an overtime win in the second game.

However, the season wasn't without its challenges. The Connecticut Sun swept them, and the Dallas Wings edged them out 2-1. The Mercury also faced losses against Western Conference rivals like the Aces, the Minnesota Lynx, and the Storm.

Overall, the Mercury had a 6-5 record in their season series, with no ties. Notably, four of their wins were sweeps, and the others were 2-1 victories.

The team was spearheaded by Brittney Griner, who averaged an impressive 20.5 points per game. Skylar Diggins and Diana Taurasi also contributed significantly, averaging 17.7 and 15.2 points, respectively.

While the championship eluded them, the Phoenix Mercury's 2021 season was a memorable one, marked by resilience and a relentless pursuit of excellence. They proved themselves as a top-tier team.

