Phoenix Mercury 2014: The Season That Made History | WNBA Dynasties (2026)

How Phoenix's 2014 Season Led to History: A Tale of Triumph and Contrast

The Phoenix Mercury were on a roll in 2014, and it wasn't just the WNBA's turn. After a disappointing 2013 season, the team drafted Brittney Griner, a star player who helped them reach the playoffs. But it was their 2014 season that truly made history.

With a record of 29-5, the Mercury had an exceptional season, winning 16 games in a row at one point. Their new coach, Sandy Brondello, made history by winning the Coach of the Year award for her team's incredible performance. It was a special achievement, as none of the other coaches in the running won the award.

The Mercury's playoff run was a breeze, as they swept the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round, beat the Minnesota Lynx in the next, and ultimately won the WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky. They added another championship to their legacy, and since then, they've made the Finals twice more, in 2021 and 2025, though those appearances didn't result in a championship.

But here's where it gets interesting. While the Mercury were dominating the WNBA, the Phoenix Suns, a separate team in the city, were struggling. The Suns finished their season with a record of 39-43, missing the playoffs yet again. They went on a six-game losing streak at one point and had multiple five-game losing streaks. In the end, they finished 10th in the Western Conference.

Today, the Suns would be in the running for the Play-In Tournament, but back then, they were out of the playoffs. The Suns' postseason drought continued, while the Mercury were celebrating their historic season. It was a stark contrast, and the 2014 season remains a memorable one for the Mercury.

So, while the Mercury were on top of the world, the Suns were still trying to get back into the playoffs. The 2014 season was a turning point for the Mercury, and they added to the franchise's legacy. But it also highlighted the contrasting fortunes of the two teams in the city.

