Phillies Cleanup Dilemma: Who Will Protect the Core in 2026? (2026)

The Phillies are facing a significant cleanup problem, and a true solution remains elusive.

Bryce Harper himself has highlighted the glaring weakness in the Phillies' batting order: the cleanup spot. He's made it clear that last year's performance in that crucial position was far from adequate, and the task of finding a reliable hitter to fill it this season is a monumental one.

During a recent media session, Harper touched upon his excitement for playing with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, particularly the prospect of batting behind a powerful hitter like Aaron Judge. It's a temporary glimpse of offensive firepower, but as Harper acknowledged, it's back to the Phillies' reality once the tournament concludes. And Aaron Judge, unfortunately, won't be joining the Phillies to magically fix their cleanup conundrum.

But here's where it gets controversial... The current options for the coveted number four spot are a trio of established players: Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, and the recently signed Adolis García. Two of these are long-standing members of the team who haven't quite delivered the championship-caliber impact needed, and the third is a gamble on an outfielder in his thirties hoping to recapture past glory. Is this the best the Phillies can do to propel themselves towards a World Series?

This group hardly strikes fear into opposing pitchers, especially when they come after the projected top three of Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper. None of them possess the sheer dominance of an Aaron Judge. Yet, manager Rob Thomson is undoubtedly hoping that one of them will emerge as the answer. Without a strong presence in the cleanup spot, the Phillies' offense risks remaining stagnant, stuck in the rut they've been in since their NLCS defeat in 2023.

Let's dive into the numbers to see what Bohm, Realmuto, and García have offered in the cleanup position throughout their careers and more recently:

Alec Bohm's Numbers:

* Career Slash Line: .272/.322/.425

* Career HR/2B: 18 / 39

* Career RBI: 102

* Career SO/BB: 97 / 43

* Career PA: 684

* 2023 Slash Line: .253/.318/.392

* 2023 HR/2B: 3 / 2

* 2023 RBI: 12

* 2023 SO/BB: 12 / 8

* 2023 PA: 88

* 2024 Slash Line: .283/.330/.440

* 2024 HR/2B: 9 / 35

* 2024 RBI: 70

* 2024 SO/BB: 55 / 26

* 2024 PA: 443

* 2025 Slash Line: .216/.262/.309

* 2025 HR/2B: 3 / 0

* 2025 RBI: 12

* 2025 SO/BB: 17 / 5

* 2025 PA: 107

J.T. Realmuto's Numbers:

* Career Slash Line: .265/.342/.452

* Career HR/2B: 41 / 43

* Career RBI: 137

* Career SO/BB: 244 / 85

* Career PA: 1,063

* 2023 Slash Line: .148/.273/.185

* 2023 HR/2B: 0 / 1

* 2023 RBI: 3

* 2023 SO/BB: 8 / 4

* 2023 PA: 34

* 2024 Slash Line: .233/.278/.356

* 2024 HR/2B: 3 / 0

* 2024 RBI: 8

* 2024 SO/BB: 23 / 5

* 2024 PA: 79

* 2025 Slash Line: .238/.302/.381

* 2025 HR/2B: 5 / 8

* 2025 RBI: 15

* 2025 SO/BB: 40 / 9

* 2025 PA: 180

Adolis García's Numbers:

* Career Slash Line: .234/.295/.451

* Career HR/2B: 92 / 85

* Career RBI: 286

* Career SO/BB: 534 / 136

* Career PA: 1,876

* 2023 Slash Line: .250/.329/.511

* 2023 HR/2B: 36 / 27

* 2023 RBI: 102

* 2023 SO/BB: 159 / 58

* 2023 PA: 587

* 2024 Slash Line: .224/.283/.429

* 2024 HR/2B: 23 / 23

* 2024 RBI: 73

* 2024 SO/BB: 146 / 34

* 2024 PA: 495

* 2025 Slash Line: .224/.263/.399

* 2025 HR/2B: 13 / 14

* 2025 RBI: 39

* 2025 SO/BB: 88 / 13

* 2025 PA: 320

As spring training gets underway, Alec Bohm appears to be the leading candidate for the cleanup spot. He's in a contract year, and fan patience has been tested by his postseason performances in recent years, especially with top infield prospect Aidan Miller on the horizon. On the surface, Bohm is a high-average hitter and a former All-Star who has driven in a respectable number of runs. However, he lacks the home run power that can truly devastate opponents from the cleanup position, and it's unlikely he'll suddenly develop that extra punch at this stage of his career.

Bohm himself seems aware of this. He's stated, “When you think of a [No.] 4 hitter, everybody wants home runs. At this point, it’s not necessarily the whole part of my game. I’m not a prototypical four hitter. I put the ball in play. I’m contact over power. I will strike out less, hit more, walk less. But what I can do is be somebody behind those guys that they still don’t necessarily want to pitch to in a situation with guys on base because they know I can move the ball around the yard.”

And this is the part most people miss... Can Bohm consistently deliver in high-pressure situations when the team desperately needs runs? He showed flashes of brilliance in the 2023 NLCS, but since then, crucial at-bats with runners on base have too often resulted in weak contact and Bohm being thrown out at first. His performance in the 2024 NLDS was particularly concerning, and while he hit better in the 2025 NLDS, the lack of power and runners on base ahead of him limited his impact.

If the Phillies opt for Adolis García, he certainly brings more home run potential, but it comes at the cost of a lower contact rate and a significantly higher strikeout tendency. J.T. Realmuto, while a steady presence, is a less imposing bat as he approaches his mid-thirties, and his offensive approach doesn't quite project the kind of threat a cleanup hitter should embody.

It's clear there's no Aaron Judge waiting in the wings. A bat like Bo Bichette's, for instance, might have provided a much-needed boost.

So, what do you think? Is Alec Bohm the right choice for the cleanup spot, or are the Phillies destined to struggle in that crucial position? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!