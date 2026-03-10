Phillies 2026 Season Preview: Can the NL's Best Rotation Repeat Their Success? (2026)

The Phillies' starting rotation is a strong point of their team, with many metrics ranking it as the best in the National League and potentially the entire MLB. The rotation includes several talented pitchers, including Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, and Aaron Nola, who are expected to perform well in the 2026 season. However, the team also faces challenges, such as the absence of RangerSuarez, who signed a deal with the Red Sox, and the need to replace him with a suitable pitcher. The Phillies' rotation is compared to other teams in the NL East, with the Mets and Braves also having strong starting pitchers. The Phillies' depth in the rotation is further emphasized by their recent draft picks, focusing on pitchers, and their efforts to develop young talent. The team's overall pitching strength is expected to contribute to their success in the upcoming season, despite some concerns about the batting order and bullpen.