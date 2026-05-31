Philippe Lucas Sues Tunisian Swimming Federation: Unpaid Coaching Contracts & Olympic Stars Involved (2026)

A legal battle is brewing in the world of swimming, and it's a doozy! Renowned French coach Philippe Lucas, known for his expertise in distance swimming, has taken legal action against the Tunisian Swimming Federation (FTN). The reason? Lucas claims he hasn't been paid for over a year, despite having signed two separate agreements in October 2024 to coach Tunisian swimming stars Ahmed Hafnaoui and Ahmed Jaouadi. And here's where it gets controversial... Lucas is seeking a whopping 50,000 Euros ($58,904 USD) plus bonuses, which he says are owed to him.

In a statement to IFM Radio in Tunisia, Lucas revealed the details of his agreements with the FTN. He explained that he had two distinct contracts, each worth 25,000 Euros, to coach Hafnaoui and Jaouadi separately. Lucas described the situation as a "total chaos" and a "shame for Tunisian sport," citing conflicts and frequent personnel changes within the Tunisian Ministry and the FTN, which have made it difficult to resolve the issue. He also mentioned that his attempts to contact the FTN have been met with silence.

But the FTN has a different story to tell. When Lucas first threatened legal action last month, the Federation claimed that they had set aside the money for him when they paid Jaouadi. However, they alleged that Jaouadi breached his contract by not paying Lucas, despite funds being available and transferred to his account. This version of events was disputed by Jaouadi on social media.

Lucas has been coaching Jaouadi since 2023, and their partnership has yielded impressive results. Jaouadi made a name for himself in 2025 by claiming the first two long-course world titles of his career in Singapore, dominating the men's 800 free and then winning the 1500 free. He had previously made Olympic finals and won a short-course world title in 2024.

As for Hafnaoui, he burst onto the scene by winning an unexpected Olympic gold medal in the men's 400 free in 2021. He followed this up with two world titles in 2023. However, Hafnaoui has been suspended from international competition since February 2024 due to missed doping tests. His suspension will end on January 10, 2026.

So, who's right in this legal battle? Is Lucas owed the money he's claiming, or is there more to the story? The FTN's version of events certainly raises questions. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the money; it's about the integrity of the sport and the relationships between athletes, coaches, and federations.

What do you think? Is Lucas justified in taking legal action? Or is there another side to this story that we haven't considered? Let's discuss in the comments and explore the complexities of this swimming scandal!