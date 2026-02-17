Philip Broberg Signs Massive 6-Year, $48M Extension with St. Louis Blues | NHL News (2026)

The St. Louis Blues just dropped a bombshell, securing their defensive powerhouse for the long haul! In a significant move, the Blues' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Doug Armstrong, announced a massive commitment to their young star, Philip Broberg. The 24-year-old Swedish defenseman has signed a jaw-dropping six-year extension worth a whopping $48 million, averaging $8 million per year.

But here's the real kicker: Broberg has only been with the Blues for two seasons! After joining the team as a restricted free agent in August 2024, he has quickly become an integral part of their lineup. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, Broberg has been a consistent presence on the ice, appearing in every game this season. His stats are impressive, with 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) and only six penalty minutes.

And this is where his value truly shines. Last season, Broberg showcased his offensive prowess with 29 points (8 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games, leading all Blues defensemen with a remarkable plus-21 rating. But his impact goes beyond the numbers. With 194 career regular-season games under his belt, he brings a wealth of experience and a solid all-around game.

Broberg's journey is even more fascinating. Drafted eighth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2019, he has already tasted playoff success, appearing in 27 postseason games, including a run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. And his talent hasn't gone unnoticed on the international stage, as he's been named to Team Sweden for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

This contract extension is a bold statement by the Blues, investing in a player who's already proven his worth and has the potential to be a cornerstone of their defense for years to come.