Philadelphia Eagles' Most Underappreciated Player: Tank Bigsby's Potential in 2026 (2026)

Let's dive into the world of the Philadelphia Eagles and explore some intriguing storylines that have caught my attention. From underappreciated players to potential trades and fantasy football projections, there's a lot to unpack here.

Unsung Heroes and Rising Stars

One player who deserves more recognition is Tank Bigsby. His impact might not have been fully realized last season, but his per-carry average and explosive run rate are impressive. With Saquon Barkley aging and a heavy touch count, Bigsby could become a crucial piece for the Eagles' offense, especially if new coordinator Sean Mannion can turn things around.

Trade Talk and Unhappy Campers

The potential return of Josh Sweat to Philadelphia is an interesting development. After signing a lucrative deal with the Cardinals, Sweat's unhappiness and absence from voluntary practices have sparked trade rumors. While it might not make sense for the Cardinals to trade him now, the situation could change as the season progresses, especially if the team struggles.

Defensive Depth and Fantasy Prospects

The Eagles' safety position might not be their biggest concern, but the depth chart is worth monitoring. With several options available, including Marcus Epps and Michael Carter, the competition for starting roles adds an intriguing layer to the team's defensive strategy.

On the fantasy football front, the Eagles have an easy projected schedule for key positions, which bodes well for players like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith. However, the playoff schedule is a different beast, so fantasy managers should take note.

Pass Rush Reinforcements

The addition of Jonathan Greenard to the pass-rush rotation is a smart move by the Eagles. Despite criticism of their cap situation, acquiring Greenard brings proven talent to a team that has historically relied on its pass rush. His experience and ability to generate pressure will be valuable assets.

Coaching Insights and Offseason Moves

Sean Mannion's focus on quarterback footwork and timing is an intriguing aspect of the Eagles' offensive strategy. Proper footwork and rhythm are crucial for a quarterback's success, and Mannion's attention to these details could pay dividends for Jalen Hurts and the offense as a whole.

The Eagles' offseason moves, including the waiver claim of Willie Lampkin, show a long-term vision. Lampkin's potential and experience could be a valuable addition to the offensive line depth chart.

Vic Fangio's Impact

With six Pro Bowlers and several rising stars, Vic Fangio's defensive unit has the potential to be elite. The combination of experience and talent, along with Fangio's coaching prowess, could lead to a dominant defensive performance. The weak schedule only adds to the excitement, as shutouts and Pro Bowl selections could be within reach.

In my opinion, the Eagles are setting themselves up for a strong season, and these under-the-radar stories are just the tip of the iceberg. It will be fascinating to see how these developments unfold and impact the team's overall success.