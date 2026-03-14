Phil Collins' Health Battles: 24-Hour Care and a Journey to Sobriety (2026)

The legendary musician Phil Collins, known for his iconic work with Genesis, is facing a challenging chapter in his life. His health battles have reached a critical point, requiring constant care and support.

Collins, now 74, has been open about his struggles, which stem from a 2007 spinal injury that caused severe damage to his upper neck and nerves. This injury has led to a series of complications, including kidney issues and excessive drinking, which he has since addressed by staying sober for over two years.

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But here's where it gets controversial: Collins revealed that he has a 24-hour live-in nurse to ensure he takes his medication properly. This has sparked debates about the extent of his health issues and the level of care he requires.

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After multiple surgeries on his knee, Collins now relies on assistance to walk, a far cry from his energetic performances on stage.

And this is the part most people miss: Collins' health issues haven't stopped him from creating music. Despite his challenges, he has achieved remarkable success, winning eight Grammy Awards and an Oscar for his heartfelt song "You'll Be in My Heart" from Disney's "Tarzan."

Despite his struggles, Collins remains optimistic. He told the BBC that although he can barely hold a drumstick due to his degenerative condition, he is grateful for the support he receives.

So, what do you think? Is Phil Collins' health battle an inspiration or a cautionary tale? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the impact of his journey on the music industry and beyond.

Phil Collins' Health Battles: 24-Hour Care and a Journey to Sobriety (2026)

References

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