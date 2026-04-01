Phendrana Cathexis: A Progressive Black/Death Metal Journey into Melancholy

Embark on a musical journey with Phendrana Cathexis, a progressive black/death metal album that delves into the depths of depression and longing. This album, developed in Mexico by Anuar Salum and his team, offers a unique blend of heavy metal and emotional introspection. Prepare to be immersed in a world where the line between euphoria and despair is blurred.

The album opens with a sense of foreboding, as if a dark cloud is about to descend. The haunting melodies and orchestral swells create an atmosphere that lingers in the mind long after the song ends. It's like a drug that slowly takes hold, pulling you into its emotional grasp.

As the album progresses, it showcases a dynamic range of emotions. The album features weeping acoustic guitars, poignant folky melodies, and an elegant palette of woodwinds, synths, cello, and light female vocals. But don't expect a cheerful ride; the music takes a dark turn with distorted riffs and growls, adding a touch of blackgaze. This interplay between light and darkness creates a captivating and wrenching experience.

The album's rhythm is slow and doomy, with a sense of lethargy that lingers throughout. The bass rumbles robustly, guiding the listener through the various moods and textures. The transitions between these states are sometimes abrupt, but they add to the album's raw and emotional impact.

One of the standout features of Phendrana Cathexis is its final stage, a glacial eighteen-minute journey into funeral-doom-inspired sonic trudgery. This section, developed with Ahab Pharmaceutical Corp.'s Daniel Droste, is a masterpiece of melancholy. Soft solo piano and near-whispered growls create a sense of disorientation, before sparse guitars and idling synths linger, building up to a gloriously depressing but spirited melodic finale.

However, Phendrana Cathexis is not without its side effects. Listeners may experience a sense of torpor, with bridges curbing gentle momentum and carrying on too long. The album's repetitive nature may also cause temporary boredom, but its profound effects often outweigh this drawback.

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Phendrana Cathexis is a bold and emotional journey, offering a unique perspective on depression and the human condition. It's a must-listen for fans of progressive black/death metal and those seeking a deep, introspective experience. Remember to use it responsibly and consult a doctor if needed.

Recommended track: The Effigy & The Titan

You may also enjoy: Piah Mater, Dordeduh, Amiensus

Final verdict: 6.5/10

For more information, visit the band's Bandcamp page: https://phendranaband.bandcamp.com/

Band members:

- Anuar Salum (vocals, guitars, bass, keyboards, piano, orchestration)

- Richard Schill (drums)

- Adrián Terrazas-González (woodwinds on "Cathexis")

- Daniel Droste (vocals on "The Effigy & The Titan")

- And Bitrán (vocals and narration)

- Mafoo (lead guitars on "Sentience" and "The Effigy & The Titan")

- Gabriel Bitrán (piano solo on "The Effigy & The Titan")

- Ulises Juárez Mendoza (cello)