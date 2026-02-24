Pharmacy First: How Chemists Are Treating Common Ailments Like Sore Throats & UTIs (2026)

A groundbreaking shift in healthcare is taking place, and it's time to shine a light on the unsung heroes of our local pharmacies. The rise of pharmacist-led treatment for common ailments is a game-changer, but it's a secret many patients are yet to uncover.

In a bold move, England's Pharmacy First scheme, launched in 2024, empowers pharmacists to diagnose and prescribe medication for a range of common health issues. This includes conditions like sore throats and ear infections, and even antibiotics when necessary. Last year, over 260,000 patients in the East Midlands alone embraced this innovative approach, marking a 61% increase from the previous year.

Jasvinder Kaur Lali, a superintendent pharmacist at Carlton Hill Pharmacy in Nottinghamshire, believes the difficulty in accessing GP appointments is a significant factor driving patients towards pharmacies. "Patients can simply walk in, or be referred by NHS 111 or their GP, and even those without a registered GP can access this service," she explains. If diagnosed with one of the seven target conditions, pharmacists can provide medicines, including prescriptions, directly to patients, bypassing the need to return to their GP.

But here's where it gets controversial: what exactly can pharmacists treat now? The list includes earache for children aged one to 17, impetigo for those aged one and over, infected insect bites, shingles for adults, sinusitis for those aged 12 and over, sore throats for children aged five and above, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women aged 16 to 64. Lali emphasizes the need for greater awareness, saying, "We can offer so much more to help manage a range of conditions."

According to NHS Midlands, last year's top three ailments treated by pharmacists were sore throats, urinary tract infections, and insect bites. Lali confirms that sore throats, sinusitis, and urinary tract infections are the most common issues her pharmacy addresses.

And this is the part most people miss: the personal stories of those who've benefited. Alex, a mother of nine-year-old Max, shares her experience. After developing a sore throat over Christmas, Max was directed to Carlton Hill Pharmacy by his GP surgery. Alex was initially unaware that pharmacies could now prescribe medication for bacterial throat infections. "I was quite worried, he is not normally ill," she says. Fortunately, Max was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and given antibiotics, making a full recovery within days.

"I've been telling everyone about it," Alex adds, highlighting the convenience and effectiveness of the service. Jackie Buxton, pharmacy lead for NHS England in the Midlands, agrees, emphasizing the program's potential to ease the burden on GP practices, especially on weekends when other healthcare options are limited.

Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, sums it up: "Pharmacy First is unquestionably good for patients, offering convenient care close to home and avoiding long waits to see a GP."

So, the question remains: with this innovative approach, are we ready to embrace a new era of accessible and efficient healthcare? The ball is in your court, Nottingham. Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!