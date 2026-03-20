Pharmacists' Blister Pack Charges: Minister's Take (2026)

Pharmacists' Blister Pack Fees Spark Debate: Minister Alleges Financial Misconduct

Are pharmacists taking advantage of patients for profit? Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has accused certain pharmacists of charging patients for blister packs to boost their finances. Blister packs, which organize daily medication doses, help patients avoid dosage confusion.

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The government's decision to halt funding for pharmacy-issued blister packs faced political opposition and was postponed. Sinn Féin TD Cathy Bennett questioned the State's role in covering the costs.

Minister MacNeill clarified that the policy remains unchanged, emphasizing that some pharmacists misused the service for financial gain. She noted that while some patients have always paid for convenience, others have received blister packs for free.

Controversially, the minister claimed pharmacists improperly charged the State for blister packs under the phased dispensing scheme. Deputy Bennett argued that burdening the elderly and vulnerable with costs is unfair, urging a government-pharmacist agreement.

But here's where it gets controversial: Minister MacNeill stated the government aims to protect vulnerable individuals but refuses to 'reward' pharmacists for their initial misconduct. Should pharmacists be held accountable for their actions, or is the government's stance too harsh?

Pharmacists' Blister Pack Charges: Minister's Take (2026)

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