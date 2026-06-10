Pharmac Adds Wegovy for Weight Loss to Future Funding List (2026)

Pharmac's decision to add Wegovy, a weight-loss drug, to its funding list has sparked a lot of interest and discussion. Personally, I think this move is a significant step forward in addressing the growing obesity crisis in New Zealand. However, it also raises important questions about accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and the broader implications for public health. In my opinion, this decision is a double-edged sword, offering both hope and challenges. Let's delve into the details and explore the various perspectives surrounding this development.

A Step Towards Addressing Obesity

The addition of Wegovy to Pharmac's funding list is a direct response to the rising obesity rates in New Zealand. According to the 2024/25 New Zealand Health Survey, an estimated 34% of New Zealanders over 15 years of age have a BMI over 30, which is a significant concern. The committee's recommendation to bump up the threshold to a BMI of 35 is in line with comparable countries, indicating a more comprehensive approach to addressing obesity. This move acknowledges the fact that obesity is a complex issue, often accompanied by comorbidities such as dyslipidaemia, hypertension, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea, or established cardiovascular disease.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for Wegovy to make a substantial impact on public health. By making the drug accessible to people with a BMI of 35 or more and at least two comorbidities, Pharmac is targeting a large segment of the population that is at high risk of obesity-related health issues. This could potentially lead to significant improvements in overall health outcomes and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

Accessibility and Cost Concerns

However, the decision also raises important questions about accessibility and cost. Currently, Wegovy is not funded, and it would cost someone about $400 a month. This makes it unaffordable for many individuals and families, particularly those with limited financial resources. From my perspective, this highlights a critical issue: the potential for Wegovy to become a luxury item, accessible only to those who can afford it. This could exacerbate existing health inequalities, as those with lower incomes may struggle to access the treatment they need.

One thing that immediately stands out is the need for a more comprehensive approach to funding and accessibility. While Pharmac's decision is a step in the right direction, it may not be enough to address the broader accessibility concerns. What many people don't realize is that the cost of Wegovy is not just a personal expense; it's a public health issue. The high cost of the drug could lead to a two-tier healthcare system, where those with financial means can access life-changing treatment, while others are left behind.

Broader Implications and Future Developments

The addition of Wegovy to Pharmac's funding list also raises important questions about the broader implications for public health and healthcare policy. If funding treatment down to a BMI of 40 proves to be cost-prohibitive or not cost-effective, it could signal a shift in the way obesity is approached. This raises a deeper question: should obesity be viewed as a medical condition that requires treatment, or as a lifestyle choice that can be managed through diet and exercise alone?

From my perspective, this decision also highlights the need for a more integrated approach to healthcare. Obesity is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted solution, including access to affordable treatment, education on healthy lifestyles, and support for individuals and communities. What this really suggests is that a one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare may not be the most effective way to address the diverse needs of the population.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pharmac's decision to add Wegovy to its funding list is a significant development in the fight against obesity. However, it also raises important questions about accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and the broader implications for public health. Personally, I think this decision is a step in the right direction, but it's just one piece of the puzzle. To truly address the obesity crisis, we need a comprehensive, integrated approach that considers the diverse needs and circumstances of the population. This includes not only access to affordable treatment but also education, support, and a broader cultural shift towards healthy lifestyles.