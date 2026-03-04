Phantom BC's Star Player Aliyah Boston Out for the Season: Unrivaled Playoffs Update (2026)

A devastating blow for the league's top contender! The Unrivaled playoffs just got a whole lot more unpredictable as Phantom BC, the number one seed, announced a monumental loss: their star player, Aliyah Boston, is officially out for the rest of the season due to a right lower extremity injury. This news dropped on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the league.

But here's where it gets really tricky for Phantom BC: they're heading into the semifinals against the No. 6 seed Vinyl on Monday at Barclays Center in New York, and they'll have to do it without their Defensive Player of the Year. This is a massive challenge, especially considering Boston's incredible stats this season. She was a force to be reckoned with, averaging a stellar 18.9 points, leading the league in blocks per game (2.1), and ranking fourth in rebounds (9.7). She was also the 2023 WNBA No. 1 draft pick and the Rookie of the Year, so her absence is truly monumental.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just Boston. Phantom BC also announced that guard Dana Evans, who had only played one game earlier this season, will also miss the remainder of the playoffs with a left lower extremity injury. Talk about a double whammy!

To bolster their roster for the playoff push, Phantom BC has brought in guard Aziaha James and forward Makayla Timpson. James, the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, has some experience starting for Dallas and playing with other Unrivaled teams. Timpson, the No. 19 pick in the 2025 draft, was actually Boston's teammate with the Indiana Fever during the WNBA season. It will be fascinating to see how these new additions integrate into the team under such high pressure.

The other semifinal will feature the No. 2 seed Mist taking on the No. 5 seed Breeze. Phantom BC had a first-round bye and had been on an impressive seven-game winning streak leading up to this point. With Boston out, the path to the championship is now wide open.

What do you think? Does Aliyah Boston's injury completely change the landscape of the Unrivaled playoffs, or can Phantom BC still find a way to win it all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your take!