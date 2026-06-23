PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler's Phoenix Open Chase, Koepka's Early Exit (2026)

The WM Phoenix Open witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, missed the cut, while Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, made a remarkable ascent up the leaderboard. Koepka's journey in this PGA Tour event took a turn for the worse after a disappointing performance in his second tournament since returning from the LIV Golf series. With a score of two over after 36 holes, Koepka's week came to an end, failing to qualify for the final two rounds.

In contrast, Scheffler, who started with a 73, followed it up with a flawless 65, putting him in a strong position. His current score of four under places him in contention for his 20th PGA Tour title and second of 2026. Scheffler's performance is reminiscent of his triumph at this event four years ago, when he made a stunning comeback from nine shots behind.

The leaderboard is led by Ryo Hisatsune, a Japanese golfer, who is one stroke ahead of his compatriot, Hideki Matsuyama. Hisatsune's performance was particularly impressive, with an eight-under 63, taking him to 11 under at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. His back nine was a highlight, with six birdies and an eagle, chipping in for a gain on his penultimate hole.

Pierceson Coody and Chris Gotterup are joint-third on eight under, with Si Woo Kim, who shot a round-of-the-day nine-under 62, among those just one stroke behind. Matthew Fitzpatrick and John Parry are four strokes off the top spot, with Fitzpatrick's one-under 71 featuring a mix of birdies and bogeys.

As the tournament progresses, the tension rises, and the battle for the top spot intensifies. With Scheffler's strong start and Koepka's early exit, the stage is set for an exciting final round. Will Scheffler secure his 20th PGA Tour title, or will another golfer make a late charge? The WM Phoenix Open promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the leaderboard poised for dramatic changes.