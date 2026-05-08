PGA Tour: Nico Echavarria Wins Cognizant Classic After Shane Lowry's Collapse (2026)

In a stunning turn of events, Shane Lowry's lead crumbled in the Cognizant Classic's final stages, as Nico Echavarria claimed the Florida crown. The Irish golfer, who was in a commanding position after a bogey-free 63 on Saturday, lost his three-shot lead with two double-bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes. This unexpected collapse left Lowry to settle for a three-way share of second place. Echavarria, on the other hand, claimed his third career PGA Tour title with a 66, putting him at 17 under. Lowry's disappointment was palpable, as he admitted, 'I'm obviously extremely disappointed. I had the tournament in my hands, and I threw it away.' The Irish golfer's bad shots at the wrong time cost him the title, as he said, 'I hit two really bad shots at the wrong time, and that's what this course does to you.' Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka roared back up the standings with a course-best 65, finding his form after his recent return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf. Jordan Smith and Aaron Rai ended up as the highest-placed Englishmen, after Smith's impressive final-round 68 tied him with Rai at 23rd on the leaderboard. The Cognizant Classic's final round was full of surprises and dramatic moments, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.