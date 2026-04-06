PGA TOUR: Aon Swing 5 - Who Earned Their Signature Event Starts? (2026)

The Aon Swing 5 Race: Who Made the Cut at the WM Phoenix Open?

The WM Phoenix Open, a thrilling event on the PGA TOUR, not only captivated fans with its playoff drama but also showcased a quieter yet equally intense competition. This race, known as the Aon Swing 5, determined the top-five non-exempt players in FedExCup points earned during the opening stretch of the 2026 PGA TOUR season. By Sunday evening, the standings were finalized, and five talented golfers secured their spots in the upcoming Signature Events.

Here's a breakdown of the top performers and the journey to the Aon Swing 5:

Pierceson Coody: Coody's resurgence is a testament to his resilience. After a challenging rookie season, he bounced back on the Korn Ferry Tour. His top-10 finish in Phoenix, coupled with three straight top-20 finishes, including a runner-up performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, solidified his position at the top of the Aon Swing 5 standings. Coody's consistency and momentum make him a force to be reckoned with in the early season Signature Events. Ryo Hisatsune: Hisatsune's breakout performance in Phoenix mirrored his shared runner-up finish at Torrey Pines. The 23-year-old, who narrowly retained his PGA TOUR card last fall, is now headed to the TOUR's biggest early-season stages. His dream of playing in the final group with his idol, Hideki Matsuyama, became a reality on Saturday. Hisatsune's progress from the DP World Tour, where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, is a testament to his talent and determination. See Also David Samson: LIV Golf's ‘End’ Due to Losses and Defections Jake Knapp: Knapp's solo eighth-place finish in Scottsdale secured his third position. With his FedExCup Fall status, he has already earned a spot in the Pebble Beach field, ensuring his presence at the Riviera event as well. Knapp's performance in Phoenix showcased his ability to stay in the game and secure his place in the Aon Swing 5. Matt McCarty and Patrick Rodgers: The final two spots were hotly contested. McCarty, boosted by a runner-up finish at The American Express, missed the cut in Phoenix but remained in the race. Rodgers, relying on a third-place finish at the Sony Open and three made cuts this season, narrowly secured his spot. Rodgers, a familiar face in these pathways, used the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 routes to earn five Signature Event starts last season, showcasing his consistency and adaptability. Big Names Come Up Short: While some big names fell just short, their performances were still noteworthy. Sahith Theegala, who entered Sunday with projections, fell out of the standings with a closing bogey. However, his strong run throughout the season earned him a sponsor exemption into Pebble Beach. Michael Thorbjornsen and Nicolai Højgaard, who needed near-runner-up finishes to leap inside the top five, flirted with the possibility but narrowly missed their chance. Despite not making the Aon Swing 5, their performances showcased their talent and potential for future success.

The Aon Swing 5 race at the WM Phoenix Open was a testament to the competitive spirit of the PGA TOUR. With the top-five non-exempt players securing their spots in the upcoming Signature Events, the stage is set for an exciting season ahead. As these golfers continue their journeys, fans can look forward to witnessing their growth and the thrilling moments that lie ahead in the world of professional golf.