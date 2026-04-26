PG&E Power Outage: Amador County Residents Await Restoration After Storm Damage (2026)

Imagine being plunged into darkness for seven days, with the only sound being the hum of generators. This is the reality for thousands of residents in Amador County, California, who are still without power after last week's storms wreaked havoc. The situation is dire, with residents like Olivia Harris expressing their frustration: "It's been a week since the power cut off, and we're in a real bind. I'm not sure when the repair crews will reach us, so we're just waiting it out. We're praying for rain to clear some of the mess."

As of Monday, over 2,500 PG&E customers were still in the dark, with fallen trees and damaged power lines causing the outage. PG&E crews faced a challenging task as they resumed repairs after dangerous conditions halted their work. Jeff Smith, a PG&E spokesperson, described the situation: "The conditions were extremely hazardous, forcing us to halt operations in some cases. Trees fell onto our vehicles, but fortunately, no one was inside. Our crews had to exit their vehicles to work."

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For those relying on generators, it's a waiting game. Harris, like many others, is taking matters into her own hands: "I'm refilling gas cans because they say power might be back by tomorrow, but I'm preparing for the worst. These are my days off, so I'll head to town, stock up on gas, and get ready for the next storm."

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PG&E aims to restore power to most residents by Wednesday evening. They've also provided additional support to customers who endured over 72 hours without electricity. But here's where it gets controversial: is this response sufficient for those who've been in the dark for so long? Could more have been done to prevent such a prolonged outage? The debate is open, and we want to hear your thoughts.

PG&E Power Outage: Amador County Residents Await Restoration After Storm Damage (2026)

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