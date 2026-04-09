Peyton Watson Steps Up! Nuggets Beat Raptors 106-103 | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Denver Nuggets' resilience shines as they secure a 106-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors, despite the absence of their star center, Nikola Jokic. With Jokic's hyperextended knee keeping him on the sidelines, the team's depth was tested, but Peyton Watson stepped up, scoring 24 points, and Jamal Murray added 21, proving that the Nuggets' spirit cannot be contained.

This win marks a turning point for the Nuggets, who had struggled in Jokic's absence, going 13-23 over the last five seasons. However, with Watson's stellar performance and the team's determination, they managed to snap a two-game losing streak. The Raptors, led by Brandon Ingram's 30 points, almost pulled off an overtime upset, but a controversial call overturned Ingram's last-second 3-pointer, ensuring the Nuggets' triumph.

The game was filled with dramatic moments, including a late free-throw miss by Denver's Bruce Brown, which set the stage for the Raptors' final push. Despite the injuries to key players like Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets' bench stepped up, with DaRon Holmes contributing 11 points and Jalen Pickett adding 10.

The Raptors' star players, Immanuel Quickley with 22 points and Scottie Barnes with a triple-double, couldn't quite seal the deal. RJ Barrett's 17 points were not enough to overcome the Nuggets' collective effort. As the Nuggets prepare for their next game against Cleveland, the Raptors will host Atlanta, both teams eager to build on this hard-fought victory and the lessons learned from this controversial game.

But here's where it gets interesting... The Nuggets' win raises questions about the impact of star players on team dynamics and the importance of depth. What do you think? Do the Nuggets' struggles without Jokic highlight the need for a more balanced approach to team building? Share your thoughts in the comments!