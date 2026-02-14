Peyton Watson's Hamstring Injury: Nuggets' Breakout Star Out for 4 Weeks (2026)

The Denver Nuggets are facing another setback as forward Peyton Watson will be re-evaluated in four weeks due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Watson's injury occurred during the team's loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, adding to the long list of extended absences for Nuggets players. This includes star center Nikola Jokic, who has been out with a shoulder injury, as well as Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Jonas Valanciunas. Despite the recent injuries, Watson has been a standout performer this season, averaging impressive stats of 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks. The team is optimistic that Watson will make a full recovery, but the re-evaluation in four weeks will provide a clearer timeline for his return to the court.