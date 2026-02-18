Peyton Watson's Career-High 35 Points Lifts Short-Handed Nuggets Past Wizards | NBA Highlights (2026)

A Career Night Under Pressure! The Denver Nuggets, playing with a depleted roster, managed to overcome the Washington Wizards in a hard-fought 107-97 victory, thanks in large part to a stunning performance from Peyton Watson. He poured in a career-high 35 points, showcasing an offensive explosion that few saw coming.

But here's where it gets interesting: the Nuggets were short-handed, meaning key players were absent. This often puts immense pressure on the remaining talent, and Watson certainly rose to the occasion. He wasn't alone in his efforts, though. Jamal Murray contributed a solid 24 points, helping to steer the team away from what would have been their first three-game losing streak of the season. Adding to the scoring was Jonas Valanciunas, who put up 16 points in his return after an 11-game absence due to a strained calf. Aaron Gordon also chipped in 16 points, demonstrating the team's depth even when facing adversity.

On the other side, the Washington Wizards are still struggling, extending their losing streak to eight consecutive games. Despite Kyshawn George's impressive 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Johnson's 19 points, the Wizards couldn't find a way to break their losing skid. Their shooting was particularly rough, hitting a season-worst 38.1% from the field. This puts them in a tough spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

And this is the part most people miss: the game was tight! The Wizards managed to pull into an 83-all tie early in the fourth quarter. However, Denver responded with a decisive 9-0 run, with Watson hitting a crucial three-pointer and another jumper during this pivotal stretch. He even managed to surpass his previous personal best of 32 points with a free throw late in the game, despite an awkward fall during a dunk attempt. Talk about resilience!

What do you think? Is this a sign of the Nuggets' depth and ability to win even without their stars, or a testament to how much the Wizards are struggling?