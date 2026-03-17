Peter V'landys on Zac Lomax: 'Don't Hang and String Him for a Mistake' (2026)

The NRL's Peter V'landys has sparked controversy by defending Zac Lomax, a star player who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Parramatta Eels. V'landys believes that Lomax should not be 'hung and strung' for making a contract mistake, urging the Eels and Melbourne Storm to find a peaceful resolution. The legal dispute centers around Lomax's attempt to leave the NRL for the global rugby union competition R360, with the Eels including a clause in his release deed that he couldn't sign with another NRL club without their consent. But here's where it gets controversial... V'landys argues that the Eels should not penalize Lomax for trying to better himself and his family, and that any player has a responsibility to do the best for their family and themselves. He also points out that the Eels recruited Lomax for free, and that taking the matter to court is not in the best interests of the game. This has sparked debate among fans and experts, with some questioning the fairness of the Eels' position. But what do you think? Should the Eels be allowed to hold Lomax to the letter of the contract, or should they show some leniency? Share your thoughts in the comments below!