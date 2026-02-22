Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Dumps ALL ETHZilla Shares – What This Means for Ethereum! (2026)

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund has made a bold move, dumping all its shares in ETHZilla, a digital asset treasury firm specializing in Ethereum (ETH). This decision comes as a surprise, especially considering the fund's previous 7.5% stake in the company. But here's where it gets controversial... The move raises questions about the fund's strategy and its view on the future of digital assets. ETHZilla, once a promising crypto investment firm, has seen its fortunes change dramatically. At its peak, it held over 100,000 ETH tokens, but recent market fluctuations have forced it to pivot again. The firm is now spinning out ETHZilla Aerospace, offering tokenized slices of leased jet engines to investors. This move is a clear indication of the fund's changing priorities and its willingness to adapt to the dynamic nature of the crypto market. But is this a wise decision? The crypto market is notoriously volatile, and the fund's decision to exit ETHZilla could be seen as a sign of uncertainty. However, it's important to note that the fund's move is not without precedent. Digital asset treasury firms have fallen out of favor with investors, and the fund's decision to sell off its shares is a strategic move to protect its assets. As the crypto market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the fund's strategy develops. Will it continue to adapt and pivot, or will it stick to its guns and hold on to its assets? The answer lies in the hands of the market and the fund's ability to navigate the ever-changing crypto landscape. And this is the part most people miss... The fund's decision to exit ETHZilla is a reminder that the crypto market is not for the faint of heart. It requires a keen understanding of the market and the ability to adapt to changing conditions. As the market continues to mature, it will be interesting to see how the fund's strategy evolves and whether it will continue to be a key player in the crypto space.
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Dumps ALL ETHZilla Shares – What This Means for Ethereum! (2026)
