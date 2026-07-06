Peter Andre Live in Bradford: The Very Best of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (2026)

Get ready to be transported back in time, because Peter Andre is bringing the magic of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to Bradford Live, and it’s a show you won’t want to miss! But here’s where it gets nostalgic—did you know that Peter’s childhood in Australia was soundtracked by the very songs he’s now performing on a UK tour? Loudspeakers on the beach blasted hits from the likes of the Four Seasons, though little did he know then that he’d one day be the one singing them to sold-out crowds.

This month, Peter takes center stage at Bradford Live in The Very Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, a tribute to the iconic group that sold over 150 million records and earned a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And this is the part most people miss: the show isn’t just about the music—it’s a heartfelt journey through the lives of four boys from Jersey who went from singing under a street lamp to becoming one of the most beloved groups in music history. With 20 Top 10 hits, including eight No.1s, their legacy is nothing short of legendary.

Joined by West End performers, Peter will deliver timeless classics like Sherry, Beggin’, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. But what makes this show truly special? It’s a multigenerational experience, as Peter notes: ‘These are songs that we’ve all grown up with, and now parents are sharing them with their kids. It’s a show for everyone—we’ve had audiences from five to 95 years old.’

Here’s a fun twist: the show even includes a Beach Boys section, a nod to the friendly rivalry between the Four Seasons and the Beach Boys back in the day. And get this—one of the band members on stage actually toured with the Beach Boys! How’s that for a full-circle moment?

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room: stepping into Frankie Valli’s shoes. Known for his powerful falsetto, Frankie’s voice defined the Four Seasons’ sound. Was it intimidating for Peter? Surprisingly, no. ‘Falsetto is actually my strength,’ he reveals. ‘When people hear me, they’re often shocked. I’ve never really showcased it in my own songs, so it’s been a revelation for fans.’

Peter’s connection to the material runs deep. He particularly loves My Eyes Adored You for its ‘clean sound’ and Grease, a song he performed in the West End and Frankie Valli sang in the movie. ‘It’s like coming full circle,’ he says.

Beyond the music, Peter’s journey is just as fascinating. From his rise as a pop sensation in the 1990s with hits like Mysterious Girl to his current role as a father of five, he’s proven himself as a versatile artist in music, television, film, and theatre. His new album, Legacy, celebrates 30 years in the industry, and he’s not slowing down. But here’s the controversial question: in today’s social media-driven world, is it easier for young artists to succeed, or has the industry become too saturated? Peter admits, ‘It’s a very different landscape now. Social media is great for promotion, but you have to use it wisely. I’ve learned the hard way—there’s a nastiness out there that’s tough to handle.’

As he prepares to perform at Bradford Live, a venue graced by legends like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, Peter reflects on his journey. ‘I still pinch myself when I think about that 16-year-old kid dreaming of making it,’ he says. ‘Our generation got to experience Elvis, Michael Jackson, Prince, and John Lennon. How lucky are we?’

So, here’s the big question for you: Do you think today’s artists can ever match the legacy of groups like the Four Seasons, or is that era of music gone for good? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts!

Don’t miss The Very Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Bradford Live on February 25. For tickets, call 0343 3100026 or visit www.trafalgartickets.com/bradford-live-bradford.