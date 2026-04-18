Pete Felten: A Legacy in Limestone - Kansas' Master Sculptor (2026)

A 92-Year-Old Limestone Maestro Honored: Pete Felten Wins 2026 Governor's Arts Legacy Award

In a heartwarming celebration of artistic excellence, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Arts Commission (KAC) unveiled the recipients of the prestigious 2026 Kansas Governor’s Arts Awards during a ceremony held on Monday, February 2, at the Docking State Office Building in Topeka. Among the distinguished honorees was Hays sculptor Pete Felten, a 92-year-old master of limestone carving whose work has left an indelible mark on the state’s cultural landscape. But here's where it gets even more inspiring: Felten’s journey from Navy veteran to renowned artist is a testament to the transformative power of creativity and dedication.

From Navy to Chisel: A Lifelong Passion Carved in Stone

Born in 1933, Pete Felten has been shaping Kansas limestone for nearly seven decades. His artistic journey began in 1957, following his service in the U.S. Navy (1952-1956), where he found inspiration in the art museums of the East and West Coasts and Hawaii. After a brief stint at an art league school in New York, he returned to Hays, determined to pursue his passion. Felten’s work is not just about stone; it’s about storytelling, history, and community. And this is the part most people miss: his decision to leave his Capitol sculptures unsigned, declaring, “This is Kansas’ work, not mine,” reflects his deep humility and commitment to his craft.

Monumental Works That Define Kansas

Felten’s most iconic creations include the eight-foot-tall, 2,000-pound limestone portraits of Amelia Earhart, William Allen White, Arthur Capper, and Dwight Eisenhower, which majestically encircle the Kansas Capitol rotunda since 1981. He secured this commission through a competitive process, submitting detailed models of each subject. His choice of Silverdale limestone from southeastern Kansas underscores his belief in using the finest local materials. Ellis County alone boasts over 28 of his sculptures, featuring figures like Wild Bill Hickok and Buffalo Bill Cody. His first major commission, a bust of Buffalo Bill Cody at the Hays Public Library (1961), and the “Monarch of the Plains” buffalo sculpture at Fort Hays State Historic Site (completed 1967), are testaments to his skill and vision. In 2024, bronze plaques were finally added to his Capitol works, ensuring his legacy is formally recognized.

A Celebration of Kansas Creativity

Governor Kelly emphasized the vital role of the arts in Kansas, stating, “Thanks to the dedicated individuals and organizations in our state, the arts are thriving. When creativity is supported, we strengthen intergenerational bonds, drive economic innovation, and enhance community identity.” These awards honor artists, organizations, and communities for their leadership in enriching Kansas life and fostering meaningful creative expression.

Controversy & Counterpoint: Whose Legacy Is It?

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While Felten’s unsigned Capitol sculptures are celebrated as a collective Kansas achievement, some argue that artists deserve individual recognition for their contributions. Is it fair for artists to forgo personal credit in the name of community pride? Or does this diminish the value of their labor? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Honoring a Rock Legend: Joe Walsh Receives Governor’s Award

Closing the ceremony, Governor Kelly presented the Governor’s Award to Joe Walsh, a Wichita-born musician and multi-Grammy winner known for his work with the James Gang, the Eagles, and his solo career. Beyond music, Walsh founded VetsAid in 2017, a nonprofit that has donated over $4 million to veterans’ charities. Kansas Arts Commission Director Curtis Young praised Walsh, saying, “Joe’s passion for music and philanthropy make him a perfect recipient for this prestigious award.”

2026 Award Categories and Recipients

This year’s awards highlighted a diverse array of talent, including artists, administrators, and advocates who continue to shape Kansas’ cultural and economic landscape. As Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland noted, “Kansas is fortunate to have such a vibrant artistic community, eager to elevate their work and bring pride to our state.”

Final Thought: What Does Art Mean to You?

As we celebrate Pete Felten, Joe Walsh, and all the honorees, we’re reminded of art’s power to inspire, unite, and challenge. But here’s a question for you: In an age of digital dominance, does traditional art like limestone sculpture still hold the same relevance? Share your perspective below—we’re eager to hear your voice in this conversation!