Pete Crow-Armstrong: From All-Star to Consistency Quest | Cubs' 2026 Season Preview (2026)

Bold take: Pete Crow-Armstrong is chasing consistency and continuous improvement in 2026, aiming to elevate his game as a centerpiece for a Cubs playoff push. Now, he’s stepping into center field with clear expectations after a standout All-Star season that cooled in the second half, including a dip in on-base percentage and a lower power output. This spring in Mesa, AZ, Crow-Armstrong is candid about his strengths and his rougher edges, knowing where his approach works and where it needs refinement.

Last season, Crow-Armstrong opened as an All-Star starter following a first half that featured 25 homers and 27 stolen bases. But the late-season decline—down to a .216 on-base percentage after a .265 first half—showed that chasing pitches and missing in key moments can derail production. He reflects that his swing works when his setup is solid, but when his fundamentals fall out of sync, mechanical adjustments become more influential than the pure swing itself. His chase rate stood at 41.7 percent last year, underscoring a tendency to swing at less-than-ideal offerings, a habit he acknowledges needs correction to sustain success.

Crow-Armstrong hasn’t hidden the reality: he doesn’t practice swinging at bad pitches, and when it happens, it’s usually rare and not repeatedly fruitful. His bigger goal is simply to reach base more often and to keep the ball in the heart of the plate where he can do damage. In his own words, the swing has improved significantly over the past three years, though the accompanying on-base percentage and chase-rate concerns still gnaw at him.

Coming off a season where veterans like Justin Turner mentored him and a potential new influence in Alex Bregman has already begun to shape his approach, PCA is positioned for growth. Bregman has spoken about the potential he sees in Crow-Armstrong, emphasizing swing decisions and the impact of hitting good pitches, with the idea that refining those choices will yield continual improvement.

Crow-Armstrong himself notes ongoing conversations about approach and a path to a higher on-base percentage, a lower swing rate, and a reduced chase rate. He’s optimistic that verster gains in his understanding of timing and pitch selection will translate into more consistent success.

Meanwhile, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is focused not on a single line on Crow-Armstrong’s stat line but on steady progress. His mantra: keep improving, no matter what the season’s shape looks like. Counsell frames the goal plainly: better every day, not perfection from day one.

As Crow-Armstrong and Bregman head off to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic at the end of the month, there’s a subtle risk any time a young player steps away for national duty. Yet the upside is clear: training alongside elite peers on a global stage can accelerate development. Crow-Armstrong is buoyed by the prospect of an elite support system around him.

And this is the part most people miss: the real work isn’t just the swing mechanics but the daily decision-making that shapes long-term results. With the right adjustments, Crow-Armstrong could turn his sporadic brilliance into sustained consistency, benefiting both his own career arc and the Cubs’ championship aspirations.

Do you think Crow-Armstrong can maintain improved consistency across a full season, or will the learning curve and external pressures complicate his progression? Share your thoughts in the comments.