Pet Zebra Escapes in Reno! Ziggy's Brief Adventure (2026)

Imagine strolling down a quiet residential street in south Reno, only to spot a zebra casually trotting by. Sounds like something out of a dream, right? But this actually happened on Sunday when Ziggy, a pet zebra, decided to take a brief adventure outside his enclosure.

Ziggy’s escapade sparked a flurry of calls to Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS), with reports placing him near Huffaker Lane. However, by the time officials arrived, Ziggy’s owner had already rounded him up, leaving WCRAS officers with nothing but a good story to tell. And this is the part most people miss: Ziggy was never in the custody of WCRAS—his owner acted swiftly, ensuring he was safe and sound within minutes.

Here’s where it gets interesting: the first call came in around 2:30 p.m. from someone who saw a Nextdoor post about the zebra. But since the caller hadn’t seen Ziggy firsthand, no officer was dispatched. A second call arrived around 3:30 p.m., this time from someone who confirmed Ziggy lived nearby. An officer finally arrived on the scene around 5 p.m., but Ziggy was already back home. The next day, the owner confirmed Ziggy’s brief 10- to 15-minute escape on the 8th.

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But here’s where it gets controversial: In Washoe County, owning a zebra is treated no differently than owning a horse—no special permits, regulations, or rules required. This raises the question: Should exotic animals like zebras be subject to stricter ownership guidelines? Or is it fair to treat them like any other livestock? Let us know what you think in the comments.

For now, Ziggy’s adventure remains a quirky highlight in Reno’s local news. Below, you can watch a viewer-shared video of Ziggy calmly strolling down Huffaker Lane, proving that even zebras need a change of scenery sometimes. What do you think—was Ziggy just enjoying a Sunday stroll, or is there more to this story? Share your thoughts below!