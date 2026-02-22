In a stunning turn of events, Peru's President José Jerí has been impeached just four months into his term, marking yet another chapter in the country's tumultuous political landscape. But here's where it gets controversial... The impeachment was sparked by a series of meetings Jerí had with Chinese businessmen, including one who was under government scrutiny and another who was under house arrest for alleged links to an illegal timber network. While Jerí had previously apologized for the meetings, denying any wrongdoing, the scandal has led to calls for a leader who will put public interest and security first. This is the third consecutive president to be ousted in Peru, and the country is now facing a critical moment as it prepares for a general election in April. Will the new president be able to restore stability and address the concerns of the Peruvian people? And this is the part most people miss... The impeachment process, dubbed 'Chifa-gate' after a local name for Chinese restaurants, was fueled by security camera footage of Jerí's meetings with the businessmen. The footage revealed a late-night visit to one of the businessman's restaurants, with Jerí wearing a hooded top. The pressure on Jerí to resign had been mounting, with a corruption investigation launched by the attorney general and plummeting approval ratings. But will this be the end of the political turmoil in Peru? Stay tuned as we explore the implications of this controversial impeachment and the potential impact on the country's future.