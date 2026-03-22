Perth Traffic Chaos: Stock and Phoenix Road Crash Causes New Year’s Eve Mayhem (2026)

A New Year's Eve traffic nightmare in Perth!

A car accident at a busy intersection in Spearwood has caused major disruptions for Perth drivers. The crash, which occurred at the junction of Stock Road and Phoenix Road, has impacted traffic flow in all directions, with multiple lanes affected.

But here's where it gets controversial... the incident has also resulted in a blackout of numerous traffic lights in the area. With the lights out, the situation has become even more chaotic, leaving motorists confused and frustrated.

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And this is the part most people miss... the impact of this crash extends beyond the immediate area. With heavy traffic and limited visibility, the entire region is experiencing delays.

So, what can drivers do? The advice is clear: seek an alternative route. With the situation unlikely to improve anytime soon, it's best to avoid the area altogether.

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For the latest traffic updates, be sure to follow Main Road's official account. They provide real-time information to help you navigate the city.

Stay informed and safe on the roads this New Year's Eve!

[Traffic Update Links]

What are your thoughts on this traffic chaos? Do you think the authorities handled the situation effectively? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Perth Traffic Chaos: Stock and Phoenix Road Crash Causes New Year’s Eve Mayhem (2026)

References

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