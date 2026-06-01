Perth Housing Market BOOM: 20% Price Jump & $1 Million Homes by 2026?! (2026)

The Skyrocketing Property Market: A Perth Perspective

The property market in Perth is on a rollercoaster ride, with predictions of a significant surge in house prices. The Real Estate Institute of WA's (REIWA) latest insights paint a picture of a rapidly changing landscape, leaving many to wonder what the future holds.

A 20% Jump: Fact or Fiction?

REIWA's figures indicate a potential 20% increase in Perth's median house prices by 2026. This is a bold prediction, especially considering the current market dynamics. Personally, I find it intriguing how a single statistic can spark such curiosity and debate.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on the average homeowner. A $500 daily increase might sound like a windfall, but it also raises questions about affordability and accessibility. In my opinion, it's a delicate balance between encouraging investment and ensuring a sustainable market.

The Unit Conundrum

Units, or apartments, are also experiencing a boost, with a $35,000 increase since December. However, the daily rate of increase is lower compared to houses. This disparity could be a result of various factors, including location, demand, and the unique challenges of apartment living.

From my perspective, the unit market often reflects a more diverse range of buyers, from first-time homeowners to investors. The slower rate of increase might indicate a more stable and sustainable growth pattern, which is a positive sign for long-term investors.

The Listings Dilemma

One of the most intriguing aspects is the debate surrounding listings. While an increase in listings might suggest a slowing market, it's not as simple as it seems. REIWA's Ms. Brown highlights that the increase is not significant enough to impact supply substantially.

This raises a deeper question: Are we witnessing a natural market correction, or is it a sign of things to come? A detail that I find especially interesting is the comparison to 2023, with almost 1,000 fewer listings in April 2026. It suggests a cautious approach from buyers, which could influence the overall market trajectory.

Expert Insights: A Divided Opinion

The experts are divided, with some predicting continued rises and others suggesting a potential slowdown. Gavin Hegney's perspective on investors cashing out is an important consideration. If investors are indeed exiting the market, it could have a ripple effect, especially in areas where they have heavily influenced prices.

On the other hand, Damian Collins' view that WA remains undersupplied provides a counterargument. This undersupply could drive prices up further, especially if demand continues to outpace supply.

A Broader Perspective

When we step back and analyze the bigger picture, it's evident that Perth's property market is at a crossroads. The potential for a $1 million median house price is a significant milestone, but it also underscores the need for a balanced approach. A market that is too hot can lead to unsustainable practices, while a cooling market might impact investment opportunities.

In conclusion, the Perth property market is an intriguing case study, offering a unique perspective on the complexities of real estate. As we navigate these uncertain times, one thing is clear: the next few years will be pivotal in shaping Perth's property landscape.