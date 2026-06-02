Perth Fuel Prices: A Breakdown of the Latest Drops (2026)

Perth's fuel prices are set to take a downward turn once again, offering some much-needed relief to drivers in the city. The recent war in the Middle East has caused a significant spike in fuel costs, but the situation is gradually improving. The city's fuel price cycle, which typically peaks on Wednesdays and dips throughout the week, is showing signs of resilience as prices decline across the board.

The average price of ULP (Unleaded Petrol) in Perth will drop to 194.5 cents per litre, with United, Vibe, and EG Ampol stations offering the most competitive rates. Diesel prices will also decrease, reaching a more manageable 284.2 cents per litre. United and Vibe stations are expected to be the go-to brands, with United averaging 187 cents per litre and Vibe stations close behind at 187.9 cents per litre.

For those seeking the cheapest fuel, Vibe stations have you covered. Vibe Wanneroo in the north will offer fuel at 186.7 cents per litre, while Vibe Piara Waters in the south and Vibe Forrestfield in the east will provide fuel at 183.7 and 183.9 cents per litre, respectively. On Monday, Vibe Bedford and Vibe Morley in the north will match these prices, while Costco Perth Airport and Costco Casuarina in the east and south will offer fuel at 178.7 cents per litre.

The price of PULP (Premium Unleaded Petrol) and 98 RON (Regular Unleaded Petrol) is also expected to decrease, with an average price of 209.9 cents per litre and 219.4 cents per litre, respectively. E85 prices, however, remain steady at 269.9 cents per litre.

In other news, Perth's public transport system is set to receive a major boost, with free travel becoming permanent as part of the 2026 state budget. This is a significant development for the city's commuters, offering a more affordable and sustainable mode of transport.

Additionally, a local lawn care enthusiast has shared a $20 product from Bunnings that has transformed their lawn. This product has gained popularity among Perth residents, offering a cost-effective solution for maintaining a lush green lawn.

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, it's essential for Perth residents to stay informed and plan their fuel purchases accordingly. The city's public transport system and lawn care solutions are also worth exploring for those looking to save money and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.