Perth Bears Make Bold Move: Targeting Penrith Panthers' Scott Sorensen (2026)

The Perth Bears are making a bold move to strengthen their squad, targeting a key player from their NRL rivals, the Penrith Panthers. But this isn't just any player; it's the highly-regarded forward Scott Sorensen, a veteran with a premiership under his belt.

Here's the twist: Sorensen, a player who has been an integral part of the Panthers' success since 2021, is now being lured away by the Bears with a two-year contract offer. This comes as a surprise to many, as the 32-year-old's contract is set to end in 2026, and he was expected to leave the Panthers, possibly for the English Super League. However, the Bears have swooped in with a potential NRL lifeline, sparking speculation about Sorensen's future.

The deal would see Sorensen, a New Zealand international, play for the Bears in the 2027 and 2028 seasons, potentially ending his career with the club. Negotiations are reportedly in the advanced stages, and a decision could be imminent. This move is particularly intriguing as the Bears have already signed prop Liam Henry from the Panthers, indicating a strategic effort to bolster their forward pack.

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With salary cap constraints forcing Sorensen's departure from Penrith, the Bears are seizing the opportunity to add experience and depth to their inaugural squad. They already have 13 players on board, including young talents like Josh Curran, Luke Smith, and Emarly Bitungane. But the addition of Sorensen would be a significant coup, especially considering his versatility to play both in the middle and on the edge.

And this is where it gets controversial: Is it fair for the Bears to target a player who has been so pivotal to the Panthers' recent success? Or is this simply the nature of the sport, where players move on to new challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and get ready for what promises to be an exciting 2026 NRL season!