Personal Trainer’s $100 Supplement Plan (Creatine, Protein & Fiber) — What to Buy & Avoid (2026)

In a world where health and fitness trends are constantly evolving, it's intriguing to delve into the personal choices of experts like personal trainer Ben Foster. His recent revelation about his supplement preferences offers a unique insight into the world of fitness and nutrition.

The Minimalist's Approach

Foster's journey from a 'supplement minimalist' to an advocate for tailored supplementation is an interesting one. His perspective highlights the growing body of research suggesting that supplements, when used wisely, can offer significant benefits.

Creatine: The Muscle and Brain Booster

One of Foster's top picks, creatine, has gained massive popularity due to its scientifically backed benefits. It's not just a fitness supplement; it's a natural energy provider for muscles and, surprisingly, the brain too. The idea that creatine could be a banned substance if discovered today is a testament to its effectiveness.

Protein Powder: A Convenient Muscle Builder

Next on Foster's list is a reliable protein powder. While protein can be obtained from diet alone, a good powder offers convenience and easier digestion. However, it's crucial to read labels carefully and avoid proprietary blends. Foster's advice here is a reminder that even the best supplements are only as good as the overall healthy habits they support.

Fiber: The Gut's Best Friend

Fiber, Foster's third choice, is often overlooked but is essential for digestive health and long-term well-being. It supports fitness goals by keeping the gut and metabolism healthy, and it's linked to a reduced risk of serious illnesses. Starting slow with fiber supplements is key to avoiding gastrointestinal issues.

A Broader Perspective

Foster's recommendations also include omega-3s, vitamin D, and bicarb for specific health goals. His advice to consider a full blood panel before spending money on supplements is a practical and personalized approach.

Final Thoughts

This exploration of Foster's supplement choices offers a fascinating insight into the world of fitness and nutrition. It highlights the importance of tailoring supplementation to individual needs and the potential benefits of certain supplements when used wisely. As Foster suggests, sometimes the best investment is in understanding our unique nutritional needs through testing.