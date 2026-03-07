Australian researchers have developed a peppermint oil coating that could revolutionize medical device safety. This innovative approach, led by Professor Krasimir Vasilev, uses plasma technology to apply a peppermint oil-based nanoscale film, offering a natural and effective defense against infections and inflammations. The idea originated from Professor Vasilev's personal experience with peppermint's soothing properties, which led to a two-decade research focus on plasma technology and peppermint's bioactive potential. The resulting coating is a high-performance, ultra-thin film that adheres tightly to medical surfaces, providing a protective barrier without the need for heating or harmful chemicals. This environmentally friendly process preserves the oil's biologically active groups, making it a sustainable solution. In a test, the coating was applied to urinary catheters, a common source of patient infections and discomfort. The peppermint coating effectively removed harmful reactive oxygen species, reducing tissue damage and irritation. It also demonstrated strong antibacterial action against key pathogens like E. coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, killing bacteria on contact without releasing drugs into the body. Additionally, the coating increased bacterial sensitivity to antibiotics, reducing pro-inflammatory signals and promoting a healing-associated immune response. Lab tests confirmed the coating's safety, allowing human cells to grow normally and maintain metabolic function on coated surfaces. With its broad-spectrum efficacy, the coating has potential applications beyond urinary catheters, including orthopaedic surgery and long-term clinical care. The research team is seeking partnerships to bring this innovative coating to market, aiming to enhance patient comfort and reduce infection risks with natural compounds like peppermint oil.
Peppermint Oil: The Natural Solution to Medical Device Infections (2026)
