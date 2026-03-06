Pentagon's New Focus: Homeland Security Over China (2026)

The US shifts its security focus, but is it a strategic retreat or a new era of realism?

In a surprising turn of events, the Pentagon's latest National Defense Strategy reveals a significant shift in America's security priorities. The document, typically published every four years, now asserts that safeguarding the US homeland and the Western Hemisphere takes precedence over other global concerns. This marks a departure from previous strategies, which often focused on external threats.

But here's where it gets controversial: The strategy suggests that Washington has neglected the concrete interests of Americans for too long. This implies a more inward-looking approach, potentially signaling a retreat from global leadership. The Pentagon further states that support for US allies will be more limited, a move that could strain relationships with key partners.

The 2022 strategy's focus on China as the primary defense priority has evolved. The new document, released on Friday, spans 34 pages and echoes many of the Trump administration's initial policy positions. During this period, President Trump has taken bold actions, including seizing Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, and conducting strikes on suspected drug boats in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean.

And this is the part most people miss: The strategy emphasizes securing key geographical areas, such as the Panama Canal, Gulf of America, and Greenland, for US military and commercial access. It also distinguishes itself from past strategies by rejecting utopian idealism in favor of hard-nosed realism.

Regarding China, the document advocates for a strength-based approach, avoiding direct confrontation. Interestingly, Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China, is notably absent from this version. However, the US maintains its stance on preventing any nation, including China, from dominating the US or its allies.

Last year's arms sale to Taiwan, valued at $11 billion, provoked China to conduct military drills near the island. The strategy also addresses the need for greater burden-sharing among US allies, suggesting that some partners have relied too heavily on US defense subsidies. It refutes claims of isolationism, arguing for a more strategic focus on threats directly impacting American interests.

Instead, it proposes that allies, particularly Europe, take the lead in addressing threats that are less critical to the US but more so for them. Russia, which invaded Ukraine almost four years ago, is now characterized as a manageable threat to NATO's eastern members. The document also envisions a reduced deterrence role for the US in North Korea, suggesting South Korea can assume primary responsibility.

As the world order undergoes profound changes, leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed concerns. Carney urged middle powers to unite, while Macron warned of a shift towards a rule-less world. These statements highlight the global implications of the US's strategic adjustments, leaving many questions about the future of international relations and global security.