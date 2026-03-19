Pensioners with savings accounts are facing a tax bill of £641, according to a recent warning from Paragon Bank. This is due to frozen personal allowance rates and rising interest rates, which are affecting retirees and basic-rate taxpayers the most. The bank's head of savings, Andrew Wright, explains that many pensioners depend on savings interest to support their income, but the frozen income tax thresholds and unchanged Personal Savings Allowances are pulling more people into the tax system. This is particularly concerning for retirees, who are being punished through a tax system not initially designed for them. The number of individuals incurring tax on their savings has more than doubled in just three years, and the basic-rate taxpayers are being hit the hardest. The government's data shows that, on average, savers in that tax band will pay an estimated £641 income tax on their savings. Mr. Wright suggests that using Cash ISAs is crucial for savers to maximize their savings and protect their returns from tax. With the number of taxpayers on savings interest rising sharply, it's never been more important for savers to consider using Cash ISAs. The rules for Cash ISAs will change in 2027, with annual allowances being cut for people under 65, but pensioners will retain their full allowance. The ISA wrapper remains one of the most effective ways to shield returns from tax, and Paragon Bank recommends it as one of the best routes for shielding returns from tax.
Pensioners Beware: £641 Tax Bill on Savings Accounts - What You Need to Know (2026)
References
- https://www.gbnews.com/money/inheritance-tax-hmrc-investigation-underpayments
- https://www.standard.co.uk/business/money/parents-children-payout-martin-lewis-how-to-claim-b1272540.html
- https://www.thetimes.com/money/pensions/article/im-not-scaremongering-a-means-tested-state-pension-is-inevitable-2vk0c3bjr
- https://www.express.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/2176384/pensioners-savings-accounts-issued-641
- https://m.economictimes.com/wealth/invest/how-to-get-lifetime-income-from-rs-1-crore-retirement-corpus-4-investment-strategies-compared/scientific-pay-how-it-works/slideshow/128712666.cms
- https://www.gbnews.com/money/pensions/pension-tax-rachel-reeves-salary-sacrifice
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