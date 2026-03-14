Penn State's Luke Reynolds Transfers to Virginia Tech | NCAA Transfer Portal News 2024-2025 (2026)

Breaking News: Luke Reynolds, Penn State's Tight End, Chooses Virginia Tech!

This is a significant move that's shaking up the college football landscape! Penn State's tight end, Luke Reynolds, is heading to Virginia Tech via the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett. But what does this mean for both teams?

Reynolds, who spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions, is bringing some serious experience to the Hokies. During his freshman year in 2024, he played in 16 games, starting 4. He caught 9 passes for 11 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he showed off his versatility with a 32-yard run on a fake punt!

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In 2025, Reynolds played in 13 games, starting 7. He had an impressive 267 catches for 257 yards, though he didn't score a touchdown that season. He also added 2 carries for 26 yards.

Before Penn State, Reynolds was a highly sought-after recruit. He was a four-star prospect, ranked among the top 100 players nationally (No. 62 overall in the 2024 class, according to Rivals). He was also the No. 4 tight end and the No. 1 player from his state, hailing from Westford (MA) Cheshire Academy.

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During his high school career, Reynolds earned 5 varsity letters and was a team captain. He led his team to a 7-2 record and the NEPSAC Bowl Championship, earning himself the NEPSAC MVP award. As a senior, Reynolds had 48 catches for 754 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

Virginia Tech's Offensive Boost

But here's where it gets exciting for Virginia Tech fans: Reynolds isn't the only offensive weapon joining the team. Receiver Que'Sean Brown from Duke is also transferring to Virginia Tech, as reported by On3. Brown has been a standout player, logging 105 catches for 1,291 yards and 7 touchdowns over the past two years.

Brown played in 2 games in 2023, but didn't contribute much and redshirted after only 2 catches for 19 yards. However, he had a breakout season in 2024, with 41 catches for 445 yards and 2 touchdowns. He became a star in 2025, with 64 catches for 864 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Controversy & Comment Hooks:

With these additions, Virginia Tech is clearly aiming to bolster its offense. Do you think this is a smart move for Virginia Tech? Will Reynolds and Brown be able to make a significant impact? Share your thoughts in the comments below! What are your expectations for the upcoming season?

Penn State's Luke Reynolds Transfers to Virginia Tech | NCAA Transfer Portal News 2024-2025 (2026)

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