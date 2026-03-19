Penn State LB Anthony Speca Commits to Purdue: Transfer Portal Analysis & Highlights (2026)

Penn State linebacker Anthony Speca has committed to Purdue via the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Speca, a four-year letterman and two-year captain at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, has spent the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions. As a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in six games, finishing with eight tackles, three of them solo stops. In 2025, he played in 11 games, logging six tackles. Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Speca was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 494 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also the No. 44 linebacker in the class and the No. 9 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania. His high school career was impressive, with 94 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, 12 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two blocked field goals as a senior. His junior year might have been even more productive, with 122 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and five blocked field goals. The addition of Speca is a significant boost for Purdue, which has seen some players hit the portal, including wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who is back on the open market for the second straight offseason. Tuggle played in all 12 games for Purdue this season, catching 34 passes for 500 yards and four touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Penn State LB Anthony Speca Commits to Purdue: Transfer Portal Analysis & Highlights (2026)

References

Top Articles
Jamal Murray Carries Nuggets Amid Injuries: Last Starter Standing vs Cavaliers
Cleveland Guardians Should Sign Harrison Bader: 2026 MLB Free Agent Update
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark - 4K Blu-ray Release Review!
Latest Posts
King Tides & Level 2 Storm Hit North Bay: Flooding, Power Outages, and Safety Tips
Madera County DUI Crash: Isabella Nevarez Identified as Victim in Fatal New Year's Eve Collision
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5858

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.