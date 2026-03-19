Penn State linebacker Anthony Speca has committed to Purdue via the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Speca, a four-year letterman and two-year captain at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, has spent the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions. As a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in six games, finishing with eight tackles, three of them solo stops. In 2025, he played in 11 games, logging six tackles. Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Speca was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 494 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also the No. 44 linebacker in the class and the No. 9 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania. His high school career was impressive, with 94 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, 12 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two blocked field goals as a senior. His junior year might have been even more productive, with 122 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and five blocked field goals. The addition of Speca is a significant boost for Purdue, which has seen some players hit the portal, including wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who is back on the open market for the second straight offseason. Tuggle played in all 12 games for Purdue this season, catching 34 passes for 500 yards and four touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Penn State LB Anthony Speca Commits to Purdue: Transfer Portal Analysis & Highlights (2026)
References
- https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/article/anthony-poindexter-michael-hunter-jr-andrew-jackson-tennessee-vols-football-hires-defensive-coaches-with-ties-to-jim-knowles-269047436/
- https://www.jaguars.com/news/k000488-o-zone-late-night-wild-card-round-jaguars-bills
- https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/onsi/news/broncos-resign-cody-schrader-interesting-story
- https://www.on3.com/news/penn-state-linebacker-anthony-speca-commits-to-purdue-out-of-ncaa-transfer-portal/
- https://www.mercurynews.com/2025/12/28/kurtenbach-these-unbelievable-49ers-might-just-be-a-team-of-destiny/
- https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/green-bay-packers-news/77825/packers-make-4-more-roster-transactions-29-in-total-in-13-days
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