Penguins Injury Update: Malkin & Letang Miss Practice Ahead of Rangers Game! (2026)

Penguins Fans, Brace Yourselves: Two Key Players Sit Out Practice, Raising Concerns

In a development that has fans holding their breath, the Pittsburgh Penguins dropped a bombshell just hours before their scheduled practice today: star players Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were notably absent. But here's where it gets concerning—this isn't just a routine rest day for these veterans.

Malkin, who recently returned from a month-long shoulder injury on January 8th, has been a focal point of worry. Despite suiting up for last night’s 6-2 victory over Chicago, where he logged an assist and 16:58 of ice time, his discomfort was palpable post-game. While he hadn’t missed any practices this week, the team’s decision to hold him out today suggests his shoulder issue might be more persistent than initially thought. And this is the part most people miss—managing his health now could be crucial for the team’s long-term playoff aspirations.

Letang’s situation is equally perplexing. After missing two games last week, he returned to play in the last two, including a solid 21:15 performance in last night’s win. Yet, his absence from practice today raises questions about whether his recent injury history is flaring up again. For a team leaning heavily on its veteran core, this is a storyline worth watching.

The Penguins, currently riding a five-game winning streak, face a grueling schedule ahead with games on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday before the Olympic break. The team has promised an update tomorrow, just in time for their home game against the Rangers. But the bigger question remains: Can the Penguins sustain their momentum without two of their most impactful players?

Controversial Take: While some might argue resting Malkin and Letang is a smart move to preserve their health, others might question whether the team is downplaying the severity of their injuries. After all, with the Olympic break looming, why not push through now? What do you think—is this a precautionary measure or a sign of deeper issues? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!