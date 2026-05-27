Penguins' Big Move: Samuel Girard Trade Analysis and Impact (2026)

Hold onto your hats, hockey fans, because the Pittsburgh Penguins just shook up their defensive lineup in a big way! In a bold move, the Penguins have acquired defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche, sending Brett Kulak the other way. But here's where it gets interesting: Girard, a 27-year-old blueliner with a $5 million annual cap hit through 2026-27, brings a wealth of experience and a Stanley Cup ring from his 2022 championship run with the Avalanche. This season, he's already notched 12 points in 40 games, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a solid plus-12 rating.

And this is the part most people miss: Girard's career stats are nothing to sneeze at. Standing at just 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, he's racked up 235 points in 588 NHL games, including 28 points in 67 playoff appearances. His breakout 2022-23 season saw him set career highs with 6 goals, 31 assists, and 37 points in 76 games. But here's the controversial question: Can Girard replicate that success in Pittsburgh, or will he struggle to adapt to a new system?

Before turning pro, Girard dominated the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Shawinigan Cataractes, piling up 192 points in 190 games. He was a three-time QMJHL honoree, earning accolades like Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defenseman of the Year. Drafted 47th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2016, Girard has since split his NHL career between Nashville and Colorado.

With this trade, the Penguins now boast an impressive 34 draft picks over the next four NHL drafts, including 20 selections in the first three rounds. But is this a sign of a team building for the future, or are they spreading themselves too thin? Only time will tell. What do you think? Is this trade a slam dunk for the Penguins, or are they taking a risky gamble? Let us know in the comments!