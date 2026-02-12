Penguins 3, Sabres 1: Second Intermission Highlights (2026)

Hold onto your hats, hockey fans, because the ice is heating up in Buffalo! The Pittsburgh Penguins are leading the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at the second intermission, and the tension is palpable. But here's where it gets interesting: with the Penguins (28-15-12) and Sabres (32-18-6) both vying for crucial points in the NHL regular season’s Game 56, every shot, save, and strategy matters. And this is the part most people miss: the goaltenders—Arturs Silovs (.895 SV%) for the Penguins and Alex Lyon (.914 SV%) for the Sabres—could be the game-changers tonight. Silovs, with a 10-7-8 record, is looking to prove his mettle, while Lyon, at 14-7-3, aims to solidify his team’s standing. Controversial take: Could Silovs’ lower save percentage be a weakness the Sabres exploit, or will Lyon’s consistency keep the Penguins at bay? Tune in to SportsNet Pittsburgh or stream on SNP360 (local) or ESPN+ (out-of-market) to find out. For radio listeners, catch the action on the Penguins Radio Network, and don’t forget to check the boxscore on NHL.com for real-time stats. Thought-provoking question: With both teams neck-and-neck in the standings, who do you think has the edge in the third period? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears! All game updates and commentary will be posted there, so stay tuned as this thrilling matchup unfolds at KeyBank Center!